Rai was the first Indian photographer to join the prestigious Magnum Photos, nominated by Henri Cartier-Bresson.
Updated: April 26, 2026 09:02 IST
Updated : April 26, 2026 09:02 IST
1 / 6
India bids farewell to the legendary Raghu Rai (1942–2026), who passed away at 83. (Express Archive)
2 / 6
Rai was the first Indian photographer to join the prestigious Magnum Photos, nominated by Henri Cartier-Bresson. (Express Archive)
3 / 6
Rai became a photographer in the mid 1960s, soon joining the staff of The Statesman in New Delhi. (Express Archive)
4 / 6
Rai's son shared that the legend was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago, but he was cured. "Recently, the cancer spread to his brain and then there were age-related issues too," Nitin Rai told news agency PTI. (Express Archive)
5 / 6
For seven decades, the Padma Shri awardee documented the soul of the nation—from the horrors of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War to intimate portraits of Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi. (Photo By Raghu Rai)
6 / 6
Also captured by Rai: Dr. GG Swell congratulating Dr. SD Sharma the president elect in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Raghu Rai)