India Couture Week 2018: Suneet Varma’s colourful collection is a portrayal of the modern Indian women
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Karunanidhi health: He's better, blood pressure has stabilised, says daughter Kanimozhi
- Protest against NMC Bill: IMA calls for suspension of non-emergency services today
- TechnologyDraft data protection bill: Changing who can use Aadhaar data, among key suggestions
- Steps taken by Pakistan were at odds with stated goal of free, fair and transparent polls: US
- SportsVirat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan bring the Bhangra to Essex, watch video
- EntertainmentBharat producers call Priyanka Chopra's decision to quit 'little unprofessional'
- EntertainmentInside Alia Bhatt's Bulgaria diaries
- EntertainmentSanju box office collection Day 29: Ranbir Kapoor film all set to overtake Tiger Zinda Hai and PK
- EntertainmentHappy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: The Karwaan star is going places
- Sports2014: When Ishant Sharma bounced out Three Lions
- Sports'Since Cheteshwar Pujara left, there had been a heatwave'
- SportsWATCH: Kohli, Dhawan bring Bhangra to Essex
- TechnologyWhatsApp tips and tricks: Did you know about these?
- TechnologyWill Esports be an Olympic Sport in 2024?
- TechnologyAsus Zenfone 5Z 8GB RAM variant to go on sale in India from July 30
Advertisement