Celebrated designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika presented their collection Muse of Mirrors on Day 4 of India Couture Week, 2018. The designs bore their trademark detailing and rich embroidery work. There was a rich display of fine crepes, matka silk, georgettes in their couture collection. Actor Kiara Advani closed the show and looked stunning in a seafoam green colour lehenga. Departing from the usual embellished designs, the lehenga donned by Advani had intricate gold floral patterns. The ensemble was teamed up with a statement neckpiece. Here are the other pictures from the collection. (Source: Sristi Kumari/The Indian Express)