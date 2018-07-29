India Couture Week 2018: Rahul Mishra pays tribute to Mughal architecture with his latest collection
Advertisement
Best of Express
- What does it take to be a woman working in Malayalam cinema?
- Amit Shah: So where is the Mahagathbandhan that will challenge the BJP?
- Modi in UP LIVE Updates: PM inaugurates 81 investment projects worth Rs 60,000 crore
- A Naya Pakistan? A view from its two bellwether cities
- Bullet train’s first impact: From MD to staff, all in race to learn Japanese
- EntertainmentVishwaroopam 2 trailer: Who is Wisam Ahmed Kashmiri?
- EntertainmentIs Katrina Kaif the new female lead of Salman Khan's Bharat?
- EntertainmentInside Sanjay Dutt's birthday bash: R Madhavan, Maanayata Dutt, Amrita Arora in attendance
- EntertainmentSanju box office collection Day 30: Ranbir Kapoor film is fending off new releases
- SportsLive Cricket Score Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI
- SportsNeeraj Chopra, spearman from Khandra
- SportsThe soul who shaped Neeraj’s career no more
- TechnologyHere is why dual-screen Windows ARM devices powered by Qualcomm could be a reality soon
- TechnologyApple's next-gen iPad Pros to come with FaceID, no headphone jack: Report
- TechnologyOut of the regular frame: How Leica plans to sell its premium cameras in India
- LifestyleIndia Couture Week 2018: Kiara Advani looks like a modern-day bride as she walks for Shyamal and Bhumika
Advertisement