The first Indian designer to win the International Woolmark Prize, Rahul Mishra's latest collection hit the ramp on day 4 of the India Couture Week 2018. With the runway set amidst a lush garden that richly engulfed it from all sides, models draped in iconic Mishra designs shone on the catwalk. The collection which seems to be inspired by nature, and more specifically 'cross-pollination' found a perfect backdrop in the form of a 'greenhouse' runway. Find out more about the fashion show here. (Source: APH Images)