The Day 2 of India Couture Week 2018, which began on July 25 saw veteran designer Pallavi Jaikishan recreating old classic designs to suit the modern day bride. Jaikishan used the two-decade old Chakra design for her latest collection titled 'Nostalgia'. She incorporated her signature flower motifs and presented it in a contemporary avatar. She incorporated floral embroidery in the form of French knots on saris and added many new elements that gave it a fresh look. According to a press release, "Couture by Pallavi Jaikishan, for this season, is a beautiful juxtaposition of revived classics with new age silhouettes, perfect for the woman who treasures heritage and yet likes to be on trend" Take a look at her beautiful collection: (Source: APH Images)