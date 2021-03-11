1 / 6

One of the most pious of all days for the Hindu community around the world, Maha Shivratri is a day dedicated to Lord Shiva. On this auspicious occasion, ardent devotees chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadev' while offering prayers. Check out how the country is celebrating the festival this year. (Express photos by Jaipal Singh, Praveek Khanna/PTI/ Designed by Gargi Singh)