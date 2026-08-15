India's 80th Independence Day, celebrated on August 15, 2026, marks eight decades since the nation achieved freedom from British rule in 1947. These are some interesting facts about India's independence you might not know about. (express photoweb)
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The Date's Origin: August 15 was chosen by Lord Mountbatten because it marked the second anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. (express photoweb)
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Original Plan: Power was initially supposed to be transferred by June 30, 1948, but was fast-tracked by over a year due to political urgency. (express photoweb)
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Shared Birthday: Five other countries, South Korea, Bahrain, the Republic of Congo, Liechtenstein, and North Korea also celebrate their independence or national day on August 15. (express photoweb)
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Gandhi's Absence: Mahatma Gandhi did not take part in the historic celebrations in New Delhi on August 15, 1947; he was in Bengal fasting to stop communal riots. (express photoweb)
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Sole Flag Maker: The official flag of India is legally manufactured and supplied by only one licensed unit: the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha in Dharwad. (incredible india)
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Not everyone gained independence: On August 15, 1947, India became independent, but the people living in the border regions of Punjab and Bengal did not know which country they belonged to. (express photoweb)