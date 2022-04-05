1 / 10

After a gap of two years, owing to the pandemic, the India Art Festival (IAF), a contemporary art fair held in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru is back. To be held from April 7-10, 2022 at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi from 11 am to 8 pm daily, the sixth edition of the festival will offer a platform for dialogue and collaborations between art galleries, dealers, and buyers, as well as artists, interior designers, architects, and art connoisseurs, notes the press statement; Abha Sharma's artwork (Source: PR Handout)