As part of the thirteenth edition of India Art Fair from April 28 to May 1, 2022, a new art exhibition at Booth no M10 highlights the unrivalled richness and breadth of modern Indian art, ranging across the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. Titled Masterpieces: 200 Years of Indian Art, the exhibition by DAG features works dating from a period when artists grappled to combine traditional themes with new materials and conventions; Landscape of Shiva by Manu Parekh (Source: DAG)