Must Read
- Follow LIVE and latest updates on India Independence Day 2021 here
- Citizens Z: What Is Freedom To Me
- 75 films that celebrates journey of world's largest democracy
- Shashi Tharoor writes: On I-Day, re-examining ideas of belonging
- Mazar falls, hundreds throng Kabul passport office, waiting for passage out of Afghanistan
- Split by an hour’s drive, a family, village don’t let Partition come in their way
- Divisive politics ahead of polls, say Congress and key Opposition parties
- Tavleen Singh writes: What will make a difference is real improvement in economy and the speed at which we are vaccinating India
- UP: Man killed for ‘voting preference’ in Meerut village, tensions flare
- Unmarried Indian girls don’t indulge in carnal activities just for fun: Madhya Pradesh HC
- India vs England 2nd Test, Day 3: Root cause of misery
- Nine films that are our top picks this weekend
Independence Day 2021: Indians share thoughts on freedom, future, growth and inclusivityAugust 15, 2021 10:00:41 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- LIVE: Taliban capture Jalalabad, cutting off Kabul to the east
- PM's speech highlights: 'Focus on small farmers, Rs 100 lakh-crore Gati Shakti master plan'
- EntertainmentIndependence Day 2021: Bollywood's flag-bearers of patriotic cinema, from Manoj Kumar to Akshay Kumar
- EntertainmentSholay turns 46: Dharmendra intentionally messed up romantic scenes with Hema Malini, got Amitabh Bachchan Jai's role
- TrendingInternet’s viral ‘Dancing Dad’ Ricky Pond says they are stuck in India: ‘And we can’t get out’
- Trending'Not Funny': Netizens turn Hrithik Roshan's ZNMD line into hilarious meme
- SportsIndia vs England 2nd Test, Day 3: Root cause of misery
- SportsIndia vs England: Bottle corks hurled at KL Rahul by unruly Lord's crowd
- OpinionState of the Union
- July was the hottest month on record; what this means
- LifestyleSunday Zodiac: How each sign can celebrate Independence Day today
- TechnologyAfter criticism, Apple to only seek abuse images flagged in multiple nations