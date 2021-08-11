1 / 8

Independence Day celebrations in India are incomplete without flag-hoisting -- a practice which has repeatedly happened year-after-year since the night India attained independence. It is a day that reminds us of the sacrifices made by our forefathers to make India an independent nation. As such, to commemorate the event of India's autonomy, flags are hoisted in every corner of the country. In this gallery, we take a look at some tricolours in the making, ahead of India's 75th Independence Day. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)