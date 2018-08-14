5 / 10

Kangana Ranaut sure knows how to exude royalty as she was seen wearing a green Kanjeevaram sari with gold motifs from the house of Sabyasachi. She teamed it with a reddish-rust blouse and we like how the vibrant colour played off against the green sari and the heavy embroidery on the border added grace to the piece. Stylist Ami Patel accessorised the sari with a matching layered choker necklace and a pair of beaded earrings. To balance out the bling of her ensemble, the Queen actor went with nude make-up and soft lips. Rounding out her look with a small black bindi and an elegant chignon, we think she looked breathtaking. (Source: stylebyami/Instagram)