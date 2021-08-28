1 / 9

Animals of all varieties, shapes and sizes were weighed and measured at ZSL London Zoo on Thursday. The Zoo's keepers spend hours throughout the year recording the heights and weights of more than 20,000 animals in their care. This information helps them monitor the health and well-being of the animals. It is recorded annually to make sure the information is up-to-date and accurate. Zoo keepers use ingenious tactics so that animals stand up and get measured. Scroll down to see how the annual animal weigh-in took place this year. (REUTERS/Matthew Childs)