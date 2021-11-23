1 / 10

Also known as the Festival of Lights, Loy Krathong is a Thai festival celebrated annually in the country. On this day, people gather around lakes, rivers and canals to release krathongs as a way to express their gratitude to the goddess of water, Phra Mae Khongkha, and seek forgiveness for contaminating it. A krathong is a small floating basket decorated with leaves, flowers and candles. The festival takes place on the evening of the 12th full moon of the Thai lunar calendar. This year, it was celebrated on November 19. (Source: Reuters)