6 / 11

"Recovery is slow here," said one of the coppersmiths on the condition of anonymity, "but we are slowly picking up again. No one knows when this pandemic will end, and just like other businesses, ours has suffered a lot. But, we hope that things do not deteriorate that we go into a state of lockdown again, as that would be costly for us." (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)