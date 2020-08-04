1 / 10

A director with an eye, Ebrahim Alkazi was known as a strict disciplinarian who had revolutionized theatre in India. Not only that he also served as the director of National School of Drama (NSD) for 15 years from 1962 to 1977, thus accounting for the longest tenure ever in the history of the school. He passed away on 04 August, 2020. (Photo: Express archive/ designed by Gargi Singh)