The holy month of Ramadan has finally come to an end with the sighting of the crescent moon on Monday. As such, people are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr across India with prayers, feasts, and family time. In this picture, devotees can be seen offering the Ramzan Eid Namaz at Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)