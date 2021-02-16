1 / 10

He started carving when he was all of 10, and now as a septuagenarian, Ghulam Nabi Dar is keeping the tradition alive. A resident of Srinagar, he carves wood pieces to make impeccable-intricate designs on them. While local residents -- and people who have been to the city and met him personally -- are aware of Dar's craft, he is enjoying a sudden resurgence in this popularity, ever since his pictures went viral on social media recently. Indianexpress.com reached out to the celebrated craftsman and had a quick chat with him. Read on to find out more. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)