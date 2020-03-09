3 / 12

Aurat March was first held three years ago in the city of Karachi. From the very beginning, the protest march aimed at addressing and tackling deep-rooted patriarchy in Pakistan's society. Besides Islamabad, the march -- organised by women's collective 'Hum Auratein' (We the Women)-- was also held in Lahore, Multan, Quetta and Karachi, too. This elderly man displayed a message for everyone to see: 'Men of quality, do not fear equality'. (Source: Twitter/@BauhatSara)