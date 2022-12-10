Gauahar Khan makes an impeccable style statement in this black gown; see pics
December 10, 2022 5:00:08 pm
Updated : December 9, 2022 7:07:43 pm
Gauahar Khan is a bonafide fashionista who never fails to make heads turns with her style. (Samant Chauhan/Instagram)
A sight to behold, she recently donned a beautiful black-coloured pearl and crystal embroidered gown on cotton silk fused fabric. The attire was elevated with zari thread work. (Samant Chauhan/Instagram)
Designed by Samant Chauhan, the work-of-art featured a high neck style and a sweetheart cut-out in the front. (Gauahar Khan/Instagram)
Accentuating her back, the gown had a svelte back design featuring a deep V-cut pattern. (Gauahar Khan/Instagram)
Gauahar made a style statement in her choice of diamond danglers matched with the gown's zari work. (Samant Chauhan/Instagram)
The earrings were paired with an impeccably designed butterfly ring. Gauahar finished her ensemble with Aldo's peep-toe heels. (Samant Chauhan/Instagram)
The actress' face radiated a natural glow. For her makeup, she opted for sleek eyeliner, mauve-pink lipstick, contoured cheek, and a highlighted nose tip. (Gauahar Khan/Instagram)
Rounding up the ensemble, her hair was pulled back into a neat bun leaving out a few wavy hair strands. Her hairdo threw a spotlight on her facial features. (Samant Chauhan/Instagram)
The 37-year-old model truly looked like an epitome of beauty,. (Samant Chauhan/Instagram)