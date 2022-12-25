In pictures: What Christmas 2022 celebrations look like across India
December 25, 2022 4:30:01 pm
December 25, 2022 4:30:01 pm
1 / 17
Christmas is celebrated with much zeal and fervour across the world annually on December 25. Here's a look at how India reveled in the Yuletide spirit this year; Christmas Sunday mass at St Xavier's Parish Church in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
2 / 17
Christmas celebrations at Holy Cross Church in Ludhiana's Sarabha Nagar on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
3 / 17
A group of people were singing and dancing on the road before Christmas in Navi Mumbai on Friday afternoon. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
4 / 17
Devotees during X-mas procession from Sector 18 Church in Chandigarh
on Friday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
5 / 17
Sacred Heart Cathedral Church decorated for the occasion of Christmas in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
6 / 17
The Holy Trinity Church at Chandni Mahal Turkman Gate decked in festive lighting in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
7 / 17
Illuminated view of the Central Baptist Church at Chandni Chowk in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
8 / 17
Bow Barracks decorated with fairy lights on the occasion of Christmas celebration in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
9 / 17
Churches across Bengaluru were decked with colourful lighting and ornamental trees on Friday evening to celebrate Christmas; St Mary’s Basilica in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)
10 / 17
A sea of people in Park Street, Kolkata on Christmas Eve. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
11 / 17
St. Patrick's Cathedral near Empress Garden illuminated with lights on Christmas Eve. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)
12 / 17
Archbishop of Mumbai Cardinal Oswald with a statue of baby Jesus during the Christmas midnight mass at Holy Name High School in Colaba, Mumbai on Saturday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
13 / 17
Residents at the Holy Cross Church on the eve of Christmas at Sarabha Nagar in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
14 / 17
Christmas celebration at St Mary’s Basilica in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru on Saturday. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)
15 / 17
Members of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church in Bengaluru created a 25-ft Christmas tree using CDs and bamboo. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)
16 / 17
Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee at the Portuguese Church in Kolkata on Christmas Eve. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
17 / 17
Street in Bengaluru decked up in festive lights on Saturday. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)