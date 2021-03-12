1 / 12

It is no secret that many celebrities own bars and restaurants around the world. Recently, it was actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who announced the news of an upcoming restaurant in New York City, in which she has been creatively instrumental. In an Instagram post, the actor wrote that she "poured" her "love for Indian food". The name of the restaurant will be 'Sona', which means gold in Hindi. In this gallery, we list out some other such establishments -- bars, pubs, restaurants, etc. -- that are owned by Indian and international celebrities. (Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra)