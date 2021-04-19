1 / 9

While some months back there existed a one-way, non-reciprocal bubble between Australia and New Zealand -- in that it allowed those travelling to Australia from New Zealand quarantine-free travel, and not vice versa -- it seems a long-awaited full bubble between the two nations is finally in place, and people are in a celebratory mood. This is a photograph of passengers arriving from Sydney at the Wellington International Airport, hugging their loved ones in Wellington, New Zealand. The start of quarantine-free travel is a relief for families who have been separated by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to struggling tourist operators. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)