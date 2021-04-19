Latest news
- 7,177 more cases, 29 deaths in Haryana; Hooda, wife also positive
- What is Rajasthan’s ‘Jan Anushashan Pakhwara’ and what is permitted under it?
- Panchayat polls: Lucknow, Varanasi among 20 districts to vote today
- Two upscale colonies of Ludhiana with population of 35,000+ sealed
- Over 85% Covid patients of Punjab are under home isolation: Health dept
- Mamata abuses Modi, me for 10 minutes daily: Amit Shah
- TMC MLA also suspends rallies; CPM hits out at PM, Shah for holding rallies
- Uttar Pradesh: 64 lakh collected as fine for not wearing mask in public during curfew
In pictures: Australia opens a travel bubble with neighbouring New ZealandApril 19, 2021 4:48:30 pm
Best of Express
- Cong fuelled vaccine hesitancy, played with lives of countrymen: Harsh Vardhan responds to Manmohan
- Why saving the middle class is critical for India’s economy?
- EntertainmentComposer Shravan Rathod 'very critical' after testing positive for Covid-19, says son
- EntertainmentAdipurush director Om Raut teases Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan's 'remarkable physical transformation', massive action
- TrendingKerala man builds miniature replica of Mahindra jeep for his kids
- TrendingNetizens rejoice with memes and jokes as Delhi Capitals defeat Punjab Kings by six wickets
- Greedy, cynical: Why the new Super League has triggered crisis in Europe
- SportsJose Mourinho sacked as Tottenham manager ahead of EFL Cup final
- OpinionThe second wave questions that need urgent answers
- Explained: How second surge is different
- TechnologyNew WhatsApp flaw puts users' data at risk; Check details