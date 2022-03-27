1 / 10

Crufts is an international, one-of-a-kind dog show held annually in the United Kingdom. The official website stated that the show attracts over 20,000 competitors alongside hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, and is broadcasted to an international television audience. Take a look at the 'furry' attendees and their companions.



A dog owner and his Bearded Collie are seen on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham. (Source: REUTERS/Molly Darlington)