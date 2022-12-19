On the 10th anniversary of Nirbhaya, sitar player Anoushka Shankar paid a tribute by performing her new song 'In Her Name' in Mumbai on her first multi-city India tour post the pandemic. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)
Anoushka Shankar performed the new track as a mark of respect for Nirbhaya - Jyoti Singh who was brutally gangraped in 2012 in Delhi. The Anoushka Shankar Project event on her India tour was flagged off in Mumbai (Express Photo by Pradip Das)
An ensemble of talented musicians accompanied the singer on her three-city India tour. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)
Electrical and classical music find a collaborative bridge in the singer's performance. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)
The British-American sitar player Anoushka Shankar is also a producer, film composer, and activist. (Instagram/anoushkashankarofficial)
Performing across genres, Anoushka merges classical with contemporary, acoustic with electronic music. (Instagram/anoushkashankarofficial)
At the age of nine, Anoushka began training with her father Ravi Shankar, and by the age of thirteen, was giving her first public performance. (Instagram/anoushkashankar)