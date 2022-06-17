2 / 12

Heavily Pregnant, Sonari, collects muskmelons during a heatwave, at a farm on the outskirts of Jacobabad, Pakistan, May 17, 2022. "When the heat is coming and we're pregnant, we feel stressed," said Sonari who is in her 20s and works alongside about a dozen other women, several of them pregnant, in the melon fields about 10 km from Jacobabad's centre. They begin work each day at 6 a.m. with a short afternoon break for housework and cooking before returning to the field to work until sundown. They describe leg pains, fainting episodes and discomfort while breastfeeding. (Source: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)