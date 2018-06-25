1 / 8

The 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) that started on June 22, saw a bevy of Bollywood actors attending the event in Bangkok. Needless to say, like every year, the actors left fashion aficionados impressed with their sartorial choices. From Kriti Sanon’s structured gown to Shraddha Kapoor's baby pink satin gown, let’s take a look at the best and worst dressed at IIFA. (Source: APH Images, Instagram)