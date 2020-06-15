- Bengal: 518 Covid patients recover — highest in one day so far
- Chartered flight brings back 179 stranded people to Pune from UAE
- UP: 5,540 coronavirus cases added in 14 days at 5% rate
- Outbreak set to stall tree plantation in Maharashtra
- After red flags, Delhi scraps order converting nursing homes into Covid facilities
- New Research: When patients swab themselves
- SAIL top brass tests positive for Covid, employee union alleges inaction
Looking for summer fashion inspiration? Take your cue from Parineeti ChopraPublished: June 15, 2020 1:01:47 pm
- Two Indian High Commission staff in Pakistan go missing
- Why Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan should not make India turn away from international trade
- EntertainmentCut out by coronavirus pandemic, film industry daily wagers find heroes in top stars
- Entertainment‘He was trying to make it on his own in a world structured around nepotism and cronyism’
- TrendingShashi Tharoor reaction to comedian Saloni Gaur’s video leaves netizens looking for dictionary
- Trending'A human touch': Doctors in Arunachal Pradesh pin their photos on PPE kits
- Sports‘Sushant told Dhoni: Everybody is going to search for you in me'
- SportsUnlocking sport: The Deal is in the Duel
- OpinionCovid crisis underlines urgency of more inclusive employment, employability and education
- Explained: How India tests for Covid-19
- TechnologyHide that messy background during a video call: Tips