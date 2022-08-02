4 / 9

Actor and model Malaika Arora was a sight to behold in a sheer gown with thigh-high slit. She was a showstopper for designer duo Rohit Gandhi+Rahul Khanna (RGRK), who showcased their collection of evening wear called ‘Fibonacci’ which, according to a press note, "is built for the global Indian dancing at a sangeet one evening and waltzing across Vienna’s historic ballrooms one another". Arora walked down the ramp looking ultra glamorous in an embellished sheer gown that featured a deep neckline, thigh-high slit, and a short train. (Photo: Instagram/@fdciofficial)