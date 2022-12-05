In pics: Hyperrealist works of Manipuri artist Laitonjam Rajnikanta
December 5, 2022 2:00:11 pm
Updated : December 2, 2022 4:32:50 pm
1 / 8
Laitonjam Rajnikanta's hyperrealistic artworks were recently on display in the national capital; Artwork titled Mahua (Source: IIC)
2 / 8
Artwork titled 'The Glance'. (Source: IIC)
3 / 8
The exhibition has been titled Love, Roots and Philosophy; A work called Blossom. (Source: IIC)
4 / 8
The artist from Manipur paints mostly the "realistic approach" as she tries to "fuse hyper and surrealist way of presentation in my work", according to her bio on saatchiart.com; Titled Mother and Child (Source: IIC)
5 / 8
The exhibition at India International Center (IIC) Annexe, New Delhi showcased many works; Spring of Hope (Source: IIC)
6 / 8
He paints using acrylic as well as oil colours on canvas; Divine Beauty (Source: IIC)
7 / 8
The artist believes in highlighting nuances of every day life; Love Horizon (Source: IIC)