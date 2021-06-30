1 / 10

Gates of all Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monuments were opened earlier this month. Delhi has over 70 monuments under ASI, which also includes Humayun’s Tomb. It was built in 1570, with the patronage of Humayun’s son, Emperor Akbar. It is of particular cultural significance as it was the first garden-tomb on the Indian subcontinent. It inspired several major architectural innovations, culminating in the construction of the Taj Mahal. In this week's Express Wanderlust, we learn more about this historical monument, which recently reopened to visitors. Read on.