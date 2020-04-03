1 / 14

The Health Ministry recently released a manual on how to make a mask at home, in an official document issued by the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India. To make a mask, you will need a clean cotton cloth. This cloth can be an old cotton vest or t-shirt. Wash the fabric in boiling water for five minutes and dry it well. Cut four cotton strips from the cloth for tying and piping: two pieces at 1.5”x 5” and two pieces at 1.5”x 40”. (Source: Getty Images)