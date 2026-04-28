If you think modern sleep is uncomfortable, life 300 years ago would change your mind. From bugs and shared beds to waking up in the middle of the night, sleep in the past was far from peaceful or private. (unsplash)
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Sleep Came With Bugs: Beds were often filled with fleas, lice, and bedbugs due to straw mattresses and poor hygiene, making a good night’s sleep difficult. (unsplash)
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People Shared Beds With Everyone: Families and sometimes even strangers, shared the same bed. Privacy was rare, and sleeping arrangements followed strict etiquette. (unsplash)
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Animals Slept Indoors Too: In many homes, livestock like chickens or goats slept inside for warmth and safety, bringing noise, smells, and more pests. (wikimedia commons)
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Sleep Happened in Two Phases: People didn’t sleep straight through the night. They had a “first sleep,” woke up for an hour or two, then returned for a “second sleep.” (wikimedia commons)
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Beds Were Basic and Often Uncomfortable: Many slept on straw filled mattresses or even on the floor, with little insulation from cold drafts. (wikimedia commons)
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Nights Were Risky and Noisy: Without electricity, nights were filled with darkness, fear of theft, fire hazards, and constant noise from inside and outside the home. (wikimedia commons)