But the museum has come under fire for censorship, after it decided not to display a piece by Chinese artist and dissident Ai Weiwei after pro-Beijing politicians said that it was “spreading hatred against China” and could violate the city’s sweeping national security law. On its website, M+ replaced the digital image of the work with its logo; A woman looks at the artwork "Crucified TVs – Not a Prayer in Heaven" created by South Korea artist Chang Young-hae, inside the "M+" visual culture museum during a media preview in the West Kowloon Cultural District of Hong Kong. (Text and Images via AP) (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)