- UP: Day of record recovery offsets daily cases surge
- Among those keen to donate plasma: Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, who benefited from it
- Delhi: Positivity rate dips, more people leaving Covid hospitals than being admitted
- Extending red light area closure could delay peak of epidemic by 37 days: Study
- Central team expresses concern over containment measures in Hyderabad
- Kerala village, its love for football look after Rwanda man
- Among those keen to donate plasma: Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, who benefited from it
- Bengal to form Covid Warrior Club with recovered patients
- Guwahati lockdown begins, Himanta says must ensure its success
- Pune: Relaxations, more Covid testing reduce doubling rate to 18 days
From holographic eyes to red lips: Kylie Jenner’s makeup is noteworthyPublished: June 30, 2020 9:44:52 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Unlock 2: More flights, trains, but no schools and colleges till July 31
- Tamil Nadu custodial deaths: Judicial team probing torture ‘harassed’, HC orders takeover of police station
- EntertainmentCinema chains confirm theatrical release of Sooryavanshi and 83
- TrendingAmid floods in Assam, former AIR artiste sings in knee-deep water, wins praise online
- TrendingDrones light up Madrid sky to honour Covid-19 victims and frontline workers
- Sports'Need a law against fixing': BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit chief Ajit Singh
- SportsSanjay Dobal, member of Delhi cricket family, falls prey to pandemic
- OpinionShunned by his party, resurrected as a regional icon, Narasimha Rao belongs to India, not just Telangana
- Why a successful Indian resistance to China’s expansionism would redefine Asia’s geopolitics
- LifestyleHere's a DIY peanut scrub for you to try this week
- TechnologyIndia bans 59 Chinese apps: TikTok removed from Play store, App Store