1 / 14

Former US president Barack Obama is a voracious reader and keeps sharing his reading list with people. After sharing a bunch of his favourite books during the summer, Obama has now released a list of his most favourite reads of 2021. Sharing the list, he wrote, "Art always sustains and nourishes the soul. But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year—a way to connect even when we were cooped up." Scroll down to know about his favourite books from this year that can be the perfect read this holiday season. (File Photo)