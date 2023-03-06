In pictures: Students of Gotirth Vidyapeeth, Ahmedabad, play Holi with natural colours made from plants, vegetables and cow dung
March 6, 2023 16:47 IST
March 6, 2023 16:47 IST
1 / 8
Ahead of Holi, the festival of colours, students in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, enjoyed a clean and green holi -- which was not only skin-friendly, but also suitable for the environment. (Pic source: Nirmal Harindran)
2 / 8
Students of Gotirth Vidyapeeth, Ahmedabad played holi with natural colour powders made from plants, vegetables and cow dung on Sunday. The festival will be celebrated on March 8. (Pic source: Express Nirmal Harindran)
3 / 8
Interestingly, the colours were also prepared by the students themselves using different plants like spinach and fenugreek leaves, carrots, beetroot, turmeric, indigo plants etc. (Pic source: Nirmal Harindran)
4 / 8
Kalpesh Joshi, the director of the institute, came up with the idea of celebrating an eco-friendly holi 10 years ago. (Pic source: Nirmal Harindran)
5 / 8
"Such a celebration was started 10 years ago with only the students and teachers involved, but since it has had a tremendous positive impact on people now it has turned into a very big event," Joshi told indianexpress.com. (Pic source: Nirmal Harindran)
6 / 8
As the Vidyapeeth has a gaushala in the same campus, the students made use of cow dung and also celebrated Dhuleti. (Pic source: Nirmal Harindran)
7 / 8
Students and other staff members made cow dung cakes to be used as an eco-friendly option for Holika Dahan burning pyre at Gotirth Vidyapeeth (Pic source: Nirmal Harindran)
8 / 8
"The initiative is a reminder that you can enjoy Holi without harming your skin and environment," Joshi concluded. (Pic source: Nirmal Harindran)