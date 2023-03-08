1 / 12

Holi is celebrated with great fervour across the country. Also known as the 'festival of colours', it is celebrated by playing with organic colours and exchanging gifts and sweets. This year, Holi is being celebrated with utmost joy and vibrance. As such, here are some celebratory pictures. For the past 138 years, two days before Holi, Lord Sri Krishna (Satyanarayan) has been playing with colours in a more than 100-year-old Rolls Royce car of 1921, an initiative of the Marwari Society. in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)