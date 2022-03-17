1 / 8

Holi is one of the most joyous and vibrant of all festivals in the country. Also known as the 'festival of colours', it is celebrated by smearing colours on each other and devouring delectable sweets. Holi will be celebrated with full fervour tomorrow, March 19. In many parts of the country, however, the exuberant spirit of Holi has gripped people already, as they were seen enthusiastically celebrating Chhoti Holi. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)