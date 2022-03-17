Must Read
- One subscription for all our journalism. Get The Indian Express e-paper + premium package
- At ICJ, Indian judge votes against Russian invasion of Ukraine
- 'New anti-mafia era in Punjab': A day after resigning as PCC chief, Sidhu praises CM Bhagwant Mann
- China proposes visits, events to revive India talks; wants Modi at BRICS meet
- Govt denies, then admits: IIM head not eligible, yet got job
- Sonia reaches out to Ghulam Nabi Azad, G-23 leaders push for ‘inclusive leadership’
- Explained: Missionaries, banks, individuals — behind Udupi’s tradition of education
- UGC draft proposes 4-year UG degree with 'common' courses, revised rules for PhD
- Creative diplomacy is needed to end the Ukraine war
Holi 2022: Here’s how India is celebrating the festival of coloursUpdated: March 17, 2022 5:18:02 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- IndiaPoll Position: Mayawati kin set for bigger role in BSP rejigs
- IndiaAfter G-23 meeting, Rahul meets Congress veteran Bhupinder Hooda
- EntertainmentJames movie review: Puneeth Rajkumar's one-last ride into the sunset
- EntertainmentSharmaji Namkeen trailer: Rishi Kapoor's last film is a bittersweet, wholesome story of love
- TrendingCompetitive eater tries world's most expensive fries. Here's he thought
- Trending‘This tea is as strong as Zelenskyy’: Assam company names its black blend to honour Ukraine’s president
- SportsAll England Open 2022 Live: Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth, Lakshya in 2nd round action
- SportsA timely message, $10m guarantee, sea-facing rooms: How India won bid to host Chess Olympiad
- OpinionHow Mandir triumphed over Mandal
- Here are the latest developments on the Ukraine war
- TechnologyInfinix Zero 5G review: The challenger might need more firepower