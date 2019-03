With the festive fervour in full swing, Holi is being celebrated across country, welcoming the spring. This vibrant festival that adds colour to life also include some lip-smacking sweets and savouries, as well as bhang- a customary drink made from cannabis. In this picture: Large number of people gather at kalupur swami Narayan temple in Ahmedabad to clebrate Holi. Express Photos by Javed Raja.