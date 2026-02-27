Horoscopes may feel modern, but their roots stretch back thousands of years. From ancient star charts to newspaper columns, here’s how horoscopes evolved over time. (unsplash)
Beginnings in Ancient Mesopotamia: The earliest forms of horoscopes appeared around the 2nd millennium BCE in Babylon, where priests tracked planetary movements to interpret omens for kings and nations. (wikimedia commons)
The Birth of Zodiac: Babylonian astronomers divided the sky into twelve sections based on constellations along the sun’s path, laying the foundation for the zodiac signs we recognise today. (wikipedia)
Astrology in Ancient India: In India, astrology evolved into Jyotisha, integrating planetary science with spiritual philosophy and becoming central to rituals, calendars, and life decisions. (wikioedia commons)
Greek Influence and Personal Horoscopes: The Greeks transformed astrology by linking celestial movements to individual lives, creating birth charts and the idea that stars influence personal destiny. (wikimedia commons)
Horoscopes in Medieval and Renaissance Europe: Astrology flourished in royal courts and universities, guiding medical practices, political decisions, and agricultural planning during the Middle Ages. (unsplash)
From Royal Charts to Daily Horoscopes: In the 20th century, horoscopes entered newspapers and magazines, simplifying ancient astrological systems into daily forecasts accessible to the masses. (unsplash)