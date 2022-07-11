1 / 8

From Aly Goni to Sara Ali Khan, celebrities enjoyed Eid al-Adha with festive fervour in the company of their loved ones. Many of them also took to social media to wish their fans on the joyous occasion. As always, all had their festive style on point. So, let's take a look at who wore what to celebrate the special day.



In this picture, actor Aly Goni can be seen acing the traditional look in a simple white kurta-pyjama set. (Aly Goni/Instagram)