As the snow melts and mountain trails open up, the Himalayas burst into bloom. From delicate primroses to vivid rhododendrons, summer transforms these high-altitude landscapes into a breathtaking display of colour. (unsplash)
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Bistorta: Recognisable by its upright pink flower spikes, bistorta blooms from June onward across alpine meadows in Uttarakhand, Kashmir, and Himachal. It’s a signature sight in the Valley of Flowers. (wikimedia commons)
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Drumstick Primula: Named for its rounded clusters that resemble tiny drumsticks, this bright purple bloom stands tall across alpine meadows in summer. It’s one of the Himalayas’ most eye catching primulas. (wikimedia commons)
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Himalayan Bellflower: These blue-purple bell shaped flowers bloom on rocky slopes and open meadows during peak summer, adding soft colour against dramatic mountain landscapes. (wikimedia commons)
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Himalayan Blue Poppy: With vivid blue petals and golden stamens, this iconic flower blooms through summer in high altitude regions like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. It’s among the Himalayas’ most photographed wildflowers. (wikimedia commons)
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Lady’s Slipper Orchid: Rare and delicate, this orchid blooms during summer in forested Himalayan regions including Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Its pouch shaped petals make it instantly recognisable. (wikimedia commons)
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Rhododendron Arboreum: Known locally as buransh, this Himalayan favourite blooms in vivid red and pink shades. Its bright flowers light up hillsides and are among the most recognisable blooms in the region. (wikimedia commons)