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Why Some Peaks Remain Unclimbed: These mountains remain unconquered because a combination of factors makes them nearly impossible or inappropriate to climb. Some peaks, like Mount Kailash, are protected due to deep religious beliefs, meaning climbers voluntarily stay away. Others are simply too dangerous, with unstable ice walls, hidden crevasses, and constant avalanche risks. Many are also located in extremely remote regions, where just reaching the base can take weeks and involves serious logistical challenges. In some cases, governments have imposed restrictions, while in others, the technical difficulty is so high that no expedition has yet succeeded. (wikimedia commons)