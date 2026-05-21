Nursery rhymes may sound playful and innocent, but many of them have surprisingly strange, political, or misunderstood backstories. (unsplash)
2 / 7
“Baa, Baa, Black Sheep”: This famous rhyme is believed to reference a medieval wool tax in England, where portions of wool profits went to the king, the church, and landlords, leaving little for farmers. (wikimedia commons)
3 / 7
“Ring Around the Rosie”: Although popularly linked to the plague, historians now largely consider that theory doubtful. Folklorists believe it was more likely a simple children’s circle game that evolved over time. (wikimedia commons)
4 / 7
“Goosey Goosey Gander”: Some historians connect this strange rhyme to the persecution of Catholic priests during the reign of King Henry VIII, when priests hid inside secret “priest holes.” (wikimedia commons)
5 / 7
“Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush”: One theory suggests the rhyme originated among female prisoners at England’s Wakefield Prison, where women walked children around a mulberry tree in the courtyard. (wikimedia commons)
6 / 7
“Mary Had a Little Lamb”: Unlike darker nursery rhymes, this one was inspired by a real schoolgirl named Mary and her pet lamb in New Hampshire during the 19th century. (wikimedia commons)
7 / 7
“Humpty Dumpty”: Though now imagined as an egg, some theories suggest Humpty Dumpty may originally have referred to a cannon used during the English Civil War. (wikimedia commons)