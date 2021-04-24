Latest news
- Death rate low, but new Covid infections spiral in Punjab
- Railways faces Covid heat as over 93,000 workers infected
- Covid hearing: Salve pulls out as amicus, SC flays criticism of order
- NITI Aayog seeks help from civil society groups in fighting Covid
- West Bengal: Negative covid report must for fliers from surge states
- Pak trust offers ambulance fleet to India in Covid crisis, writes to Modi
- Uttar Pradesh: Highest single-day jump with 37,328 cases & 199 deaths
Here’s what B-town was spotted wearing in transitApril 24, 2021 11:25:43 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesCBI files corruption case against Anil Deshmukh, conducts searches across Maharashtra
- 8 dead after glacier burst in Chamoli
- EntertainmentNeha Kakkar celebrates 6 months anniversary with Rohanpreet Singh: 'He makes me fall in love with myself even more'
- EntertainmentBollywood Rewind | Do Aankhen Barah Haath: Of optimism in cynical times
- TrendingKFC employee wins praise for going beyond call of duty to help mother with autistic daughter
- TrendingLittle girl told her painting is 'wrong', Twitterati join forces to shower her love
- SportsDevdutt Padikkal: A star in the making
- SportsPunjab Kings back to winning ways as Rohit Sharma & Co falter once again
- OpinionThe political project of Hindutva is up against many contradictions
- Infections after Covid-19 vaccination
- TechnologyAirTag FAQ: All your questions answered about Apple’s Bluetooth tracker