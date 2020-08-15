1 / 11

Janhvi Kapoor doesn't need an introduction when it comes to fashion. The actor although experimental is known to have an elegant sense of style. Mostly opting for cotton and floral kurtis or a heavy-duty tracksuit, this is for sure that she likes to travel in style as well as comfort. Ahead, take a look at our favourite style moments whenever she stepped in and out of the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla, APH| Designed by Gargi Singh)