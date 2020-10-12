Bihar polls
- WhatsApp chain down to booths, FB Live with Nitish slogan: @JDU
- The migrant vote: Hit by floods, pandemic, Seemanchal residents head out for work, ask where are jobs, factories
- Battle for Bihar: Why it matters
- Delhi Confidential: In Demand
- Bihar elections: Manjhi demands Bharat Ratna for Ram Vilas Paswan, JD(U) treads carefully
- Bihar elections: In BJP's first rally, Nadda reminds voters of ‘darkness’ of ‘Lalu Raj’
- Polls in the time of a pandemic: Bihar’s most expensive election needs less time, more resources
Here’s a sneak peek into Justin Bieber’s uber cool wardrobeUpdated: October 12, 2020 11:38:37 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesPower supply back in some areas after massive outage in Mumbai, few trains rescheduled
- Those disconnected from ground reality dictating terms: Khusbhu's resignation letter to Sonia
- EntertainmentGal Gadot re-teams with Patty Jenkins for a film on Cleopatra
- EntertainmentSuraj Pe Mangal Bhari to arrive in theatres on November 13
- TrendingMemes, jokes flood social media after power outage across Mumbai
- TrendingFrom Malayalam to Russian, this Dubai cab driver can speak in 10 different languages
- Sports'You merely adopted the clay; I was born in it, moulded by it'
- SportsFormer India football captain Carlton Chapman passes away
- OpinionNew MPC’s unambiguous messaging on inflation should help buyers of government bonds take the risk
- ExplainSpeaking: Takeaways from the RBI’s latest Monetary Policy Report
- LifestyleCount on these DIY face packs for radiant, glowing skin
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy Tab A7: A great tablet for attending online classes