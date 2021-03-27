Latest news
- 10 Covid patients killed after fire in hospital located in Mumbai mall
- Tribunal ruling is overturned, SC backs Tata decision to sack Cyrus Mistry
- In Gujarat Bill, better lifestyle is allurement for conversion
- BJP will bring laws on love, land jihad: Shah
- Only PM’s beard growing, not economy: Mamata
- Can polls in Puducherry be deferred, HC asks Election Commission
Looking for the right swimwear? Here are 12 celeb-approved styles to choose fromMarch 27, 2021 4:30:24 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Choice now between disinvestment or shutting down: Civil Aviation Minister on Air India's future
- Why India's second Covid-19 wave could be much worse than the first
- EntertainmentAkshay Kumar to play a magician in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re? Check out his first look here
- EntertainmentStreaming Guide: Akshaye Khanna movies
- TrendingWatch: This kid tried to feed leaves to giraffe in zoo enclosure, here's what happened next
- TrendingKiren Rijiju shares video of soldiers dancing at Pangong Tso in Ladakh, leaves netizens delighted
- SportsPietersen comes under fire for Covid tweet hours after Sachin's announcement
- SportsIndia look to end England tour with hat-trick of series wins
- OpinionBengal has an impossible choice to make this election
- What is vaccine wastage, and how can it be prevented?
- TechnologyMicromax In 1 review: Clean software gives this budget smartphone an edge