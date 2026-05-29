Obsessed with ‘Kachaudi Gali’? Listen to these Coke Studio Bharat gems
Kachaudi Gali' is a track from Coke Studio Bharat Season 4, released on May 20, 2026. The song features legendary singer Rekha Bhardwaj alongside independent artists Utpal Udit and Khwaab. It is an emotionally layered Bhojpuri folk-fusion track rooted in North Indian street-food culture and the historical memory of Banaras.
If 'Kachaudi Gali' drew you in with its Banaras-rooted storytelling and haunting folk textures, Coke Studio Bharat has plenty more where that came from. From soulful ballads to regional bangers, these tracks beautifully blend tradition with fresh sounds and deserve a spot on your playlist. (Source: Photo by youtube: Coke Studio India )
2 / 7
Bulleya Ve: A rich Sufi inspired composition that moves between introspection and surrender. The vocals feel powerful yet intimate, making it one of the standout spiritual tracks from the season. (Source: Photo by youtube: Coke Studio India )
3 / 7
Ae Ajnabee: A moody, beautifully layered track by Aditya Rikhari that blends indie-pop emotion with Coke Studio Bharat’s signature live instrumentation. Tender and immersive, it’s one you keep replaying. (Source: Photo by youtube: Coke Studio India )
4 / 7
Arz Kiya Hai: A beautiful fusion of spoken word style lyricism and melody. It feels rooted in India’s poetry traditions while sounding fresh and modern. (Source: Photo by youtube: Coke Studio India )
5 / 7
Magic: A vibrant opener that brought huge energy to the platform. Catchy, polished, and packed with feel good momentum, it’s one of the most talked about Coke Studio Bharat tracks. (Source: Photo by youtube: Coke Studio India )
6 / 7
Punjab Vekh Ke: Bold, celebratory, and full of Punjabi pride, this one feels like an instant anthem. Folk beats and contemporary energy come together brilliantly. (Source: Photo by youtube: Coke Studio India )
7 / 7
Holi Aayi Re: Colourful, festive, and packed with folk energy, this track captures the joy of celebration while spotlighting regional sounds Coke Studio Bharat does so well. (Source: Photo by youtube: Coke Studio India )